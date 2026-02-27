Passaic County declares October as Poetry Month

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners designated October as Passaic County Poetry Month, recognizing the power of poetry and the literary arts to inspire creativity, strengthen community connections and amplify diverse voices across the county.

The initiative, led by the County’s Department of Cultural & Historic Affairs, will feature poetry-focused events at various county locations throughout October. Programming will be offered in partnership with WordSeed Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting writers of all ages and skill levels.

“Poetry has a unique ability to reflect who we are as a community and to give people a meaningful way to share their stories,” said Commissioner Rodney DeVore. “By designating October as Passaic County Poetry Month, we are creating space for creative expression, encouraging participation across generations and reinforcing our commitment to arts education and cultural enrichment throughout the county.”

Passaic County Poetry Month aims to provide inclusive, accessible opportunities for residents to engage with poetry as writers, performers or audience members. Events will involve local artists and organizations and welcome participants of all backgrounds and experience levels.

The designation builds on the county’s broader support for the literary arts, including the recognition of June as Passaic County Literary Month and the annual Passaic County Book Festival at Weasel Brook Park, scheduled for June 13, 2026. Together, these initiatives provide year-round opportunities for residents to connect through storytelling, poetry and the written word.

Additional details about Poetry Month events, locations and schedules will be announced ahead of October 2026.