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S.A.F.E. House rescue fundraiser raises funds for animals in need

West Milford. S.A.F.E. House Animal Rescue and Sanctuary raised more than $310 through a dine-to-donate fundraiser while continuing efforts to provide foster care and veterinary support for rescued dogs and cats.

New Jersey /
| 03 Aug 2026 | 02:11
    Nancy O’Tool from S.A.F.E. House animal rescue and sanctuary offers jewelry she makes for sale as part of the fundraiser.
    Nancy O’Tool from S.A.F.E. House animal rescue and sanctuary offers jewelry she makes for sale as part of the fundraiser. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Phoenix gets a treat from a fundraiser raiser attendee.
    Phoenix gets a treat from a fundraiser raiser attendee. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

S.A.F.E. House Animal Rescue and Sanctuary recently held a dine-to-donate fundraiser to benefit the foster-based cat and dog rescue. The Whiskey Wolf Tavern in Upper Greenwood Lake donated 20% of meal sales on July 30, while the rescue raised additional funds through merchandise sales and donations. In total, the event raised more than $310.

Just a week earlier, Dana Lynch, executive director of S.A.F.E. House, rescued two dogs and two cats after their owner died with no heirs to care for them. According to Lynch, the landlord planned to have the animals euthanized, so she drove several hours to southern New Jersey to bring them to safety.

The animals, estimated to be 6 to 7 years old, now need foster homes and veterinary care. Lynch is seeking foster families for the dogs and donations to help cover the unexpected medical expenses. The contact is www.safehars.com.

S.A.F.E. House currently has four dogs and eight cats in foster care awaiting permanent homes.