S.A.F.E. House rescue fundraiser raises funds for animals in need

S.A.F.E. House Animal Rescue and Sanctuary recently held a dine-to-donate fundraiser to benefit the foster-based cat and dog rescue. The Whiskey Wolf Tavern in Upper Greenwood Lake donated 20% of meal sales on July 30, while the rescue raised additional funds through merchandise sales and donations. In total, the event raised more than $310.

Just a week earlier, Dana Lynch, executive director of S.A.F.E. House, rescued two dogs and two cats after their owner died with no heirs to care for them. According to Lynch, the landlord planned to have the animals euthanized, so she drove several hours to southern New Jersey to bring them to safety.

The animals, estimated to be 6 to 7 years old, now need foster homes and veterinary care. Lynch is seeking foster families for the dogs and donations to help cover the unexpected medical expenses. The contact is www.safehars.com.

S.A.F.E. House currently has four dogs and eight cats in foster care awaiting permanent homes.