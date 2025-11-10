Troop 44B honors scouts at Court of Honor ceremony

Troop 44B recently held its Court of Honor to recognize the achievements and hard work of its scouts.

Over the past several months, the troop attended summer camp at Camp Keowa, where scouts earned merit badges, braved white-water rapids during a September rafting trip, and supported an Eagle Scout project within the Scouting community.

Brayden Bobrowski, Joseph Courtney and Sammy Morgan earned the rank of Star Scout, while John Jones earned his Scout rank. More than 100 merit badges were awarded across the troop, highlighting determination, skill development and the values of Scouting.