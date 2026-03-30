UGL students collect nearly 3,800 items for community pantry

The Kind Kids Club at Upper Greenwood Lake School led the Beary Kind, Beary Clean fundraiser throughout March, collecting 3,797 items to support local families via the UGL Giving Pantry.

Students from all grade levels contributed donations of hygiene and household supplies, while club members organized the campaign, raising awareness and encouraging participation across classrooms.

“Small acts of generosity can have a big impact,” said Principal Jay Alloy, noting that the effort strengthened compassion and unity within the school community.