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Densie von Wilke

Wellness Family Festival draws crowds to West Milford High School

West Milford. A community wellness festival in West Milford featured health resources, family activities and more than 100 vendors.

West Milford /
| 21 Apr 2026 | 08:59
    Visitors check out booths at the Wellness Family Festival.
    Visitors check out booths at the Wellness Family Festival. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Members of the 501st Legion Star Wars costuming organization.
    Members of the 501st Legion Star Wars costuming organization. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Father and son, both named Francis Gensheimer, pose with a police officer.
    Father and son, both named Francis Gensheimer, pose with a police officer. ( Photo: Densie von Wilke)

A community Wellness Family Festival held April 18 at West Milford High School brought together more than 100 vendors offering information and services focused on health and well-being.

The event, organized by the Highlands Family Success Center and supported by community organizations, included resources related to substance abuse prevention, pediatric care and services for seniors. Health screenings were also available to attendees.

Families had access to a variety of activities, including a children’s area featuring bounce houses, face painting, touch-a-truck displays, magic performances and costumed characters.

Service dogs and animals from The Seeing Eye were also present, allowing visitors to interact and learn more about their roles.

Organizers said the event was designed to connect residents with local support services while providing a family-friendly atmosphere.