Wellness Family Festival draws crowds to West Milford High School

A community Wellness Family Festival held April 18 at West Milford High School brought together more than 100 vendors offering information and services focused on health and well-being.

The event, organized by the Highlands Family Success Center and supported by community organizations, included resources related to substance abuse prevention, pediatric care and services for seniors. Health screenings were also available to attendees.

Families had access to a variety of activities, including a children’s area featuring bounce houses, face painting, touch-a-truck displays, magic performances and costumed characters.

Service dogs and animals from The Seeing Eye were also present, allowing visitors to interact and learn more about their roles.

Organizers said the event was designed to connect residents with local support services while providing a family-friendly atmosphere.