West Milford. Auxiliary holding annual wreath sale

The Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding its annual holiday wreath sale as a pre-order fundraiser.

Completed orders with payment are due by Nov. 15. Pickup will be Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UGLVFC Firehouse, 776 Warwick Turnpike.

New this year, 2026 calendars are available. Items for sale include wreaths, grave blankets, poinsettias and Christmas cactus plants.

All proceeds support the volunteer firefighters of UGLVFC in purchasing emergency equipment and required training.

For more information, email uglvfcaux@gmail.com or call 943-306-2774 or 973-907-3106. Quantities are limited.