West Milford firefighters to join national ‘Light the Night’ tribute

Fire companies in West Milford will take part in a nationwide tribute honoring fallen firefighters as part of the annual remembrance organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The foundation will host the 45th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 2-3 in Emmitsburg, Maryland, recognizing firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2025 and previous years.

In conjunction with the event, communities across the country are encouraged to participate in the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” tribute from April 26 through May 3 by illuminating homes, buildings and fire stations with red lights.

All six West Milford fire companies will participate, honoring both national line-of-duty deaths and local firefighters who have died in service. Those being remembered include Bill Telgen and Ben Auerbach of Company 5 (Upper Greenwood Lake), who died in 1977; Ray Barrett of Company 1 (Apshawa), who died in 2008; Fred Stewart of Company 6, who died in 2016; and Ed Steines, a former fire commissioner, who died in 2023.

Officials said the tribute is intended to recognize the sacrifice and service of firefighters and to ensure their contributions are not forgotten.