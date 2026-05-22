West Milford honors Dan Trout as Volunteer of the Year

The West Milford Township Council recognized Dan Trout as the township’s 2025 Volunteer of the Year during its May 20 meeting.

Trout was honored for his work with West Milford Youth Soccer and thanked his family, fellow volunteers and township officials upon accepting the award.

“This shouldn’t be about me, this is absolutely about we, of what we’ve done with West Milford Youth Soccer,” Trout said. He also thanked his board members, the township council and the parks and recreation department, adding that he looks forward to continuing to serve the community.

The council also recognized Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 for celebrating its 75th anniversary in December.

Representatives from several local organizations also addressed the council.

Ken, speaking on behalf of Rotary, highlighted the organization’s volunteer efforts and said, “Collectively, our power and reach goes that much further ... there is strength in numbers to do it.”

Diana Varga, president of the Woman’s Club of West Milford, discussed recent charitable efforts and upcoming events, including the club’s Victorian Christmas celebration at Ringwood Manor marking the event’s 50th anniversary.

The deputy chief of West Milford Search and Rescue thanked the township for providing new gear used during training and rescue missions.

“The work of our team is because of community support, awareness and willingness to call Search and Rescue as soon as something arises directly saves lives,” he said.

Council members praised the organization’s work and dedication.

Representatives from West Milford Cable TV discussed filming upcoming community events and noted the organization recently earned three golf-related awards at a Jersey Access Group convention.

Pat Daly, vice president of the Friends of the West Milford Library, said the group recently purchased about 30 new computers for the library and promoted upcoming concerts, book sales and a murder mystery dinner.

The council also noted that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued advisories May 19 for Greenwood Beach Club and Lakeside Beach Club due to confirmed harmful algal blooms. Both beaches remain closed until algae levels fall below state thresholds, while Awosting Beach Club remains under watch status.