West Milford honors fallen service members at 82nd Memorial Day ceremony

The 82nd annual Memorial Day ceremony in West Milford, New Jersey began just as the rain stopped, allowing the community to gather in remembrance of the nation’s fallen service members.

The ceremony was sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 and American Legion Post 289.

Residents, veterans and local officials attended the solemn observance, which paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of two West Milford Gold Star mothers, whose sons gave their lives while serving the nation. Organizers honored their families’ sacrifices as part of the community’s Memorial Day remembrance.

The annual event continued a longstanding tradition of reflecting on the cost of freedom and honoring the men and women who died in defense of the country.