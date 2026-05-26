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West Milford hosts Memorial Day parade

West Milford. Despite the threat of rain, crowds of onlookers lined the streets of West Milford to view the Memorial Day parade.

West Milford /
| 26 May 2026 | 11:57
    A monument in honor of the fallen.
    A monument in honor of the fallen. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford Fire Dept. marches in the parade.
    The West Milford Fire Dept. marches in the parade. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford Woman's Club participates in the parade.
    The West Milford Woman's Club participates in the parade. ( Photo:Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford Girl Scouts march in the parade.
    The West Milford Girl Scouts march in the parade. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford High School Highlander Band flaggers march during the parade.
    The West Milford High School Highlander Band flaggers march during the parade. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford High School Marching band performs during the parade.
    The West Milford High School Marching band performs during the parade. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    A truck drives by with a sign in suppot of veterans.
    A truck drives by with a sign in suppot of veterans. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)