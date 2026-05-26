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West Milford hosts Memorial Day parade
West Milford. Despite the threat of rain, crowds of onlookers lined the streets of West Milford to view the Memorial Day parade.
denise von wilke
West Milford
/
| 26 May 2026 | 11:57
A monument in honor of the fallen.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
The West Milford Fire Dept. marches in the parade.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
The West Milford Woman's Club participates in the parade.
(
Photo:Denise von Wilke
)
The West Milford Girl Scouts march in the parade.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
The West Milford High School Highlander Band flaggers march during the parade.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
The West Milford High School Marching band performs during the parade.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
A truck drives by with a sign in suppot of veterans.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
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