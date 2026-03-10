West Milford High School to stage ‘Les Misérables’ for 50th musical

West Milford High School will present its production of “Les Misérables” at 7 p.m. March 12-14 and 2 p.m. March 15 in the school auditorium, 67 Highlander Drive.

The musical marks the high school’s 50th production since the school opened in 1976.

Based on Victor Hugo’s novel, “Les Misérables” tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former thief relentlessly pursued by police officer Javert for breaking parole. The story explores themes of love, redemption and poverty, set against the backdrop of the French rebellion of June 1832.

“At its heart, the musical is not simply about revolution or redemption — it is about people,” said West Milford High School theater director Heather Burns.

The ambitious production features a cast of 36 students, a full orchestra that includes former students and teachers, and rented period costumes. More than 100 students, teachers and parents are involved in the production.

The staging includes a revolving platform built by two engineer fathers and rented projection backdrops designed to recreate the look of 19th-century France.

The musical features sung-through dialogue, with the story told entirely through song.

Jean Valjean is played by Giovanni Ramos, with Wyatt Becker portraying Javert. Lara Tornow plays Fantine and Anna Youngren portrays Cosette.