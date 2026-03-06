West Milford Library features K-12 youth art in March

A K-12 art gallery is on display on the second floor of the West Milford Township Library for the month of March to celebrate Youth Art Month.

A reception honoring the young artists featured in the exhibit was held Feb. 28. The library and the local school art department coordinate activities throughout the month to engage students and showcase their work.

The Youth Art Month celebrations will conclude on April 15 with the All District Arts Festival, where K-12 artists and musicians will display and perform their work throughout the high school auditorium, cafeteria and gym.