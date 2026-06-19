West Milford Library program explores Revolutionary War role of ironworks

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the West Milford Library will offer a program exploring the role of ironworks in the American Revolution.

The presentation, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, will examine the history of the ironworks that operated in the New Jersey Highlands during the 1700s and their contributions to the Revolutionary War effort.

Kerry O’Brien, president of the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks, will present the program using a PowerPoint presentation.

According to program organizers, the ironworks played a significant role in supporting the American cause during the war. Workers and residents formed militias, produced iron used to create chains and booms that protected the Hudson River from British ships, and developed maps used by Gen. George Washington during military campaigns.

The program is part of ongoing efforts to commemorate the United States Semiquincentennial, which marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The anniversary also provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s industrial, economic and cultural history.

There is no charge to attend the presentation, but registration is required through the library’s website.