West Milford Museum highlights America’s history with summer exhibits, lecture

The West Milford Museum is inviting residents to explore patriotic exhibits and educational programs celebrating American history throughout the summer.

The museum, located at 1477 Union Valley Road across from Town Hall, is open free of charge Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. It will also be open on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The West Milford Heritage Quilters have created nearly two dozen handcrafted patriotic wall hangings, which will be displayed throughout the summer.

Visitors can also view exhibits featuring artifacts and stories from the Revolutionary War, the nation’s centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial celebrations. Featured items include New Jersey colonial currency from 1776, a circa 1877 U.S. flag that once flew over the Dey Mansion in Wayne, and memorabilia from West Milford’s USA Bicentennial Committee.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, historian Joel Farkas will present a free lecture, “The Declaration of Independence: America’s Birth Certificate from Conception to Celebration.”