West Milford’s Stigma-Free designation aims to reduce barriers to seeking help

Posted on the roadsides on major roads entering West Milford are small signs declaring West Milford to be a Stigma-Free Community.

But what does it mean to be a Stigma-Free Community?

Stigma is the negative attitudes, stereotypes and misconceptions associated with mental and substance–use disorders. Stigma can make people reluctant to acknowledge a problem or seek help. Fear of being judged by family, friends, employers or the community can become another obstacle for someone already struggling.

These problems were first addressed as a community in Paramus in 2013 by a coalition of residents, businesses, government and school officials. By July 2013, Paramus was declared a Stigma-Free Zone. From there, the movement spread to other municipalities. By 2016, Passaic County passed a stigma-free resolution and about six years ago, West Milford joined the movement under the guidance of the Highlands Family Success Center and the West Milford Municipal Alliance.

The West Milford Municipal Alliance, under the coordination of Debbie O’Brien, administers and supports prevention and awareness programs geared to address stigma. The West Milford Municipal Alliance’s vision “...is to see the Township commit to the overall health and wellness of every resident as it relates to the issues of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.”

In 2025 the West Milford Municipal Alliance received a $1,000 grant from the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Addiction for stigma-free programs and an additional $3,000 in 2025. O’Brien said the grants are used for Scott’s Fun Run, which brings awareness of being stigma-free; National Night Out, which brings various services and organizations together with the public to bring awareness and community bonding; Wellness Family Festival, which brings families together for fun activities, as well as providing information, resources, and services. The West Milford Municipal Alliance offers other community programs directed toward children.

The goal of becoming stigma free is not to suggest that mental illness or substance–use disorders do not exist. Nor does the designation mean that stigma has disappeared. Instead, it encourages residents to talk about these issues without shame, learn what help is available and seek assistance when they need it

The Stigma-Free Community signs are not claiming West Milford has eliminated stigma. They are declaring the kind of community the township is trying to become.