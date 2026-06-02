Scott’s Fun Run raises awareness, funds for mental health and addiction support

More than 200 runners gathered May 31 at the West Milford Recreation Center for the annual Scott’s Fun Run, an event dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and helping reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and mental illness.

The event raised more than $2,550 for Passaic County Hope One, a mobile outreach program that connects residents with mental health, substance use and recovery services.

Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere that included a DJ, information from local social service organizations, lawn games and hot dogs provided by West Milford Elks Lodge. Runners were also showered with colored chalk and cooled by bubble machines throughout the course.

The annual run is held in memory of Scott Stalvaus, who lost his battle with substance use disorder.

Organizers said the event aims to honor Scott’s memory while encouraging conversations about mental health, recovery and the importance of seeking support.