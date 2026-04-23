Program coordinator builds community through compassion and service

Heather Saraceni, program coordinator at the Highlands Family Success Center, has built her career around community service, a commitment reflected in her recent coordination of a large-scale wellness event and years of local outreach work.

Saraceni recently helped organize the Wellness Family Festival held April 18 at West Milford High School, which featured about 100 vendors and community organizations providing health, family and social service resources.

The event was part of a broader effort by the center to connect residents with support services and educational programs.

Saraceni’s work with the center dates back to 2015, when she joined as a family partner before rising to her current role managing programs that include food distribution efforts, holiday assistance drives and community events such as National Night Out.

She said her approach to service is shaped by her upbringing in Haskell, where she grew up in a three-generation household that often cared for animals and neighbors in need.

Saraceni earned a degree in psychology with a minor in human development and family studies from the University of Rhode Island. She has also worked in early childhood education and family support programs focused on substance abuse and domestic violence prevention.

In addition to her role at the center, Saraceni serves on advisory boards at Chilton Medical Center and continues to focus on expanding volunteer support for community programs.

She said her goal is to foster connection and create a welcoming environment for families seeking assistance or resources.