West Milford school board hears concerns over football coach, school safety and bus stop

The West Milford Board of Education heard concerns from parents about the football program, school security and bus transportation during its latest meeting.

Several parents spoke in support of football coach Steve Maslanek, with members of the football team and cheerleading squad in attendance.

Anthony Becker described Maslanek as a selfless person and urged the board to consider his impact on students.

“He is a selfless man, a quality few have,” Becker said. “If Coach Mas means that much to me and my family, imagine what he means to those boys who step on the field Friday nights under those bright lights.”

Heather Kelshaw read a letter from her son, Jake, who credited Maslanek with helping shape him as a person.

“Coach Mas has given so much of his life to the program and has built it into something special,” the letter stated. “He cares deeply about the West Milford football and more importantly about the young men he coaches.”

Other parents also spoke in support of the coach and asked the board to consider the effect of his absence on students and the football program.

Lauren Yarmmula acknowledged that Maslanek made a mistake but asked the board to consider the impact on students.

“Steve made a bad decision and he is facing consequences for that mistake,” Yarmmula said. “I ask you to consider the impact on the students. They are teenagers, not necessarily responsible for what happened between adults.”

Jill Tyburczy said the suspension from coaching should be sufficient and asked that Maslanek be permitted to return to his coaching duties.

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said he would support welcoming Maslanek back for the next season but said the district would have to let him go for the remainder of the current season.

In other business, student council co-presidents and student representatives Joseph Casello and Alex Leusk congratulated boys soccer coach Ray Ferriola on his 100th career victory and field hockey coach Krista Provost on her 200th career win.

The marching band also was recognized for winning first place at its first competition of the season in Jefferson on Sept. 19.

Kitchin discussed the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment, or NJGPA, saying confusion surrounding the test contributed to fewer students passing. A retest is scheduled for October. He also said cut scores have been adjusted and the state has expanded alternative pathways, including SAT and ACT scores, to meet graduation testing requirements.

The board also announced that Stephanie Marquard will resign as policy chair. Those interested in the position may submit a letter of interest to the board through Dec. 31, 2026.

A parent raised concerns about school security, particularly doors being left open and the potential for unauthorized people to enter school buildings.

“At no time should an adult be able to walk in with or without children without being questioned, buzzed in, whatever the case may be,” the parent said.

Jaimee Wenzel addressed concerns about a relocated bus stop. She said the stop, which had been in place for years, was moved more than a quarter-mile, requiring children to walk along a steep roadway without sidewalks or a designated pedestrian area.

Wenzel said the route includes steep grades, limited sight distance, a blind turn and a crest that restricts visibility between approaching vehicles and pedestrians.