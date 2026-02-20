West Milford seeks sponsors for Bubbling Springs Day Camp

The Township of West Milford Dept. of Community Services and Recreation runs Bubbling Springs Day Camp every summer, offering children entering grades K‑8 opportunities for fun, personal growth, and the development of social, emotional, and physical skills.

The township is seeking donations to sponsor children who might not otherwise be able to attend. The cost of camp is $270 per child per week, but any contribution can help provide a positive summer experience for local youth.

Donations can be mailed to the Community Services and Recreation Department, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480, or dropped off at the West Milford Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road, in the outside drop box. Checks should be made payable to WMCSR.