West Milford to host expanded Community Day, Fourth of July celebration

The Township of West Milford will host its 2026 Community Day and Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, June 27, with a rain date of Sunday, June 28.

The combined event, part of the nationwide celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, is expected to draw thousands of residents and visitors for a full day of entertainment and activities.

Festivities will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. at the West Milford High School complex and will culminate in a fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. The event will feature live music, children’s entertainment, family activities, food trucks, a beer garden and a variety of vendors.

Vendors are required to set up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and remain operational for the duration of the event. Early breakdown will not be permitted.

Participants must provide their own tables, tents and equipment, and all items must remain within designated vendor spaces. Food vendors are required to obtain permits from the local health department, and those using cooking equipment or flammable materials must coordinate with the township fire inspector to meet safety regulations.

Vendor applications must be submitted by May 29 to WMCSR – Community Day & Fourth of July Celebration, 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.