Benowitz, Harvey power West Milford girls in county tournament win

Seniors Sara Benowitz and Amanda Harvey each reached career highs in points - 22 and 16, respectively - to pace the 11th-seeded West Milford High girls’ basketball team to a 60-35 victory over 19th-seeded Paterson Kennedy in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in West Milford.

The Lady Highlanders will next play at sixth-seeded Passaic Valley in a first round game on Saturday, Feb. 7 at a time to be announced.

West Milford raced to an 11-6 lead after one period against Paterson Kennedy and extended to a 29-15 advantage at the half.

Aiding the win for the Lady Highlanders were Delaney Piecuch (six points), Sara Foley (six points), Ava Scrimenti four points), Peyton Sibley (two points), Addison Tyburczy (two points), Katie Ralicki (one point) and Alyssa Kral (one point).

West Milford (5-10) will host Wayne Hills on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

The Highlanders, seeded 16th, bowed to ninth-seeded Manchester Regional, 60-54, in the first round of the Passaic County tournament on Saturday afternoon in Haledon.

West Milford had advanced with a 75-64 victory over 17th-seeded Pioneer Academy on Thursday, Jan. 29 in West Milford.

Junior Joshua Moreno matched his career high with a 27-point output to steer the Highlanders, who were also led by Blake Tyburczy (18 points), Logan Deaver (10 points), John DelVecchio (eight points), Marcus Caines (six points) and Nate Janeski (two points).

West Milford (4-13) will play at Wayne Hills on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. before returning home to host Hawthorne on Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Timmy Riche scored three times - all on feeds from Joe Barroqueiro - but the third-seeded Highlanders bowed to second-seeded Passaic Tech in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on Jan. 16 at the ice Vault in Wayne.

West Milford (8-10) finished a perfect 6-0 in the Stripes Division of the Big North Conference with a 5-2 victory over Paramus on Jan. 20.

Riche again led the way with a three-goal effort with Jack Murphy and Sam DeRobertis each adding a goal and an assist.

Goalie Matt Montena anchored the defense with a 38-save effort.

Barroqueiro now leads the team in scoring with 19 goals and 38 assists with Riche right behind with 28 goals and 25 assists.

Wrestling

Jeffrey Papienuk took home the silver medal at 215 pounds and Owen Menier (180) and Noah Monica (285) each placed fourth in their respective weight classes as West Milford placed 10th at the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday, Jan.24 in West Milford.

Papienuk wrestled Dante Benvenuti in the 215-pound final and was pinned with just eight seconds remaining in the third period.

West Milford amassed 57 points in the 16-team field with Passaic Tech earning the team title with 178.5 points and three individual champions.

The Highlanders (3-15) will wrestle at Cedar Grove on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.