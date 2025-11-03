Highlanders win fifth straight

Will Dent scored twice and Noah Christian added a goal as the West Milford boys’ soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to five straight with a 3-1 victory over Wayne Hills on Oct. 28 at home.

Goalies Dominic Lenoir (four saves) and Donovan Ford (five saves) anchored the defense for the Highlanders, who are now 4-0-1 in its last five games in improving to 13-3-2 this season.

The win also cemented West Milford’s 9-0-1 record in winning the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

West Milford was seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and were scheduled to play host to 14th-seeded Morris Tech in a first round contest.

Girls Soccer

The 13th-seeded Lady Highlanders were slated to play at fourth-seeded Glen Rock in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Wednesday.

West Milford (6-12-1) has been led offensively this season by Sara Wardlaw (22 goals, one assist), Delaney Piecuch (10 goals, five assists) and Catherine Coyle (three goals, nine assists).

Field Hockey

West Milford had its 13-game winning streak snapped with a 2-0 loss at Northern Highlands on Oct. 29.

Emmeline Kreutzer had 10 saves in the defeat as West Milford fell for the first time in NEFHL Liberty Division play. Northern Highlands (18-0), ranked No. 13 in the state, won the division with a perfect 7-0 mark while West Milford finished 6-1.

Girls Volleyball

The ninth-seeded Lady Highlanders were scheduled to play at eighth-seeded Morris Tech in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Nov. 3.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round at top-seeded River Dell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

West Milford (9-9) earned a 27-25, 25-13 victory over Ridgefield Park on Oct. 28 led by Skylar Locke (16 digs, four aces, one assist), Peyton Greenberg (15 assists, seven digs, four kills, one ace), Sienna Franklin (13 digs, two kills), Grace Garcia (nine digs), Alexa Fritz (eight kills, three digs, one assist), Jenaya LaPlaca (five digs, one ace), Ryley Marshall (three digs), Kaitlyn Clarke (four blocks, two kills), Victoria Van Tassel (one kill, one assist), Kailyn Schweighart (one kill, one assist) and Alyssa Kral (three kills).

Cross Country

Ciara Clinton placed eighth in a time of 19:28, Amanda Harvey was right behind in ninth in 19:57 and Brenna Traverso was 11th in 20:29 to pace the West Milford girls at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships on Saturday at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Matteo Balestrieri led the West Milford boys contingent, placing 27th in a time of 18:32.