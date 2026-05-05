Kral’s leadership fuels West Milford softball’s strong season

Alyssa Kral, the captain for the West Milford High School softball program encapsulates everything positive that’s needed to be a leader in athletics.

Kral is a senior center fielder for the Highlanders.

“Alyssa was selected as captain because of her leadership, work ethic and commitment to our team first mentality,’’ West Milford coach Nicole Gwinnett said. “She leads by example both on and off the field, consistently demonstrating accountability.’’

Kral is among the student athletes on the roster who is contributing mightily as the Highlanders have already well surpassed their win total from last year. Like her teammates, the captain is constantly improving in the sport.

“So far this season, many have made significant contributions both offensively and defensively,’’ Gwinnett said. “They have been consistent at the plate, contributing key hits and RBIs, while also playing strong, reliable defense. In addition, they’ve helped set the tone in big moments. “Since the start of the season, we’ve seen growth in their confidence and communication. They’ve taken greater ownership of their leadership roles, becoming more vocal and supportive teammates. On the field, they’ve improved their situational awareness, consistency and overall approach to the game.’’

Kral, as well as the rest of the players are doing well academically.

“The team is dedicated in the classroom as well,’’ Gwinnett said. ‘They have maintained strong academic standing, with some earning Honor Roll and Distinguished Honors recognition. They take pride in balancing academics and athletics and set a great example for the rest of the team.’’

Through April, West Milford had an overall record of 9-6 with two wins in the Big North Conference Independence Division. On Monday, May 11, the Highlanders are scheduled to host Passaic Valley in an Independence Division game.

“Several players have stepped up in big ways this season,’’ Gwinnett said. “Overall, it has been a true team effort with many players making meaningful impacts. This group has shown resilience and a strong commitment to our team first philosophy. “They continue to compete hard, support one another and represent West Milford with pride. As the season progresses, we’re excited to see their continued growth and how they build on their early successes.’’