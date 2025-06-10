Lowenstein 10th in state

Peyton Lowenstein placed 10th in the state in the javelin with a throw of 114-10 to pace the West Milford High School girls outdoor track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4 in Pennsauken.

The West Milford boys were led by Julian Pierre, who was 13th in the high jump with an effort of 6-2, and Lorenzo Andrade, who was 14th in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.77.

Andrade had qualified for the M of C by earning a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.00 and Lowenstein earned a M of C berth by placing second in the javelin with a throw of 115-6 at the NJSIAA Group 2 Championships on May 30-31 in South Plainfield.

Pierre was fifth in the high jump at the Group 2 event with an effort of 6-2.

Here’s a look at how other West Milford teams wrapped up their spring campaigns:

Baseball

West Milford finished the season 16-10 under head coach Taylor Pevny and won the Big North Independence Division with an 8-2 mark.

The Highlanders reached the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament and the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

The team was led by Christian Martinez (35 hits, 15 RBI, 10 runs, nine doubles), Chase Tyburczy (31 hits, 23 RBI, 26 runs, 13 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks, 13 stolen bases, 3.43 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 47 innings), Kyle Schwarzlow (24 hits, 27 RBI, 14 runs, five doubles, 17 walks), Colby Scott (23 hits, 22 runs, 12 RBI, 13 walks), Sean Conklin (23 hits, 15 RBI, four doubles, nine runs, nine walks), Chris Timmins (20 hits, 19 runs, five doubles, 13 walks, 12 stolen bases, 41 strikeouts in 35.1 innings), Jonas Paulino (15 hits, 21 runs, 21 walks, 10 stolen bases), Brayden Primavera (14 hits, 10 runs, five doubles), Justin Burke (1.99 ERA) and Cole Czerepak (3.90 EAR, 31 strikeouts in 37.2 innings).

Softball

The Highlanders finished their 2025 campaign with a 5-14 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

Cassy Rubinsky (18 hits, 14 runs, three home runs, 11 walks), Bella Kling (13 hits, 15 RBI, three doubles, seven walks), Ally Gruber (14 hits, nine runs, one triple, six walks), Emma Carson (11 hits, 10 RBI, three doubles, five walks), Alyssa Kral (15 hits, eight runs, eight walks), Brodie Loveland (nine hits, seven RBI, seven runs), Lydia Paget (nine hits, seven runs, five RBI, one triple), Rylie Quazza (six hits, four RBI, three runs) and Kaitlyn Clarke (45 strikeouts in 71.2 innings) led the team offensively.

Boys lacrosse

The Highlanders (8-13) reached the Passaic County Tournament final for the fourth straight season, bowing to Wayne Valley for the third straight year.

The team was steered offensively by Vincent D’Andrea (34 goals, 11 assists), Tyler Acanfrio (24 ground balls), Brendan Coscia (78 ground balls, won 160-of-280 face-offs), Ryan Czeczuga (26 goals, 14 assists, 61 ground balls), Stephen Dellagicoma (35 ground balls), Pat Foley (36 ground balls), Max Gorny (32 goals, 11 assists, 71 ground balls), Jake Kelshaw (22 goals, 19 assists, 55 ground balls, won 43-of-96 faceoffs), Dean Lombardo (11 goals, five assists), Jeffrey Papienuk (22 ground balls), Jacob Price (48 ground balls), Cole Riley (18 goals, 13 assists, 55 ground balls) and Mark Schinasi (52 ground balls). Acanfrio also made 310 saves in 20 games.

Girls lacrosse

The offensive stars for West Milford (1-15) included Adison Arciniega (27 goals, 15 assists, 35 ground balls, 43 draw controls, 28 forced turnovers), Sarah Benowitz (20 goals, seven assists, 19 ground balls), Hailey Geller (13 ground balls), Emmeline Kreutzer (23 ground balls, 15 forced turnovers), Lily Kreutzer (27 goals, four assists), Julia Plewa (11 goals, 24 draw controls), Addyson Seidner (two goals, two assists, 10 ground balls), Vivian Sirnik (28 goals, 12 assists, 36 ground balls, 44 draw controls, 14 forced turnovers) and Madison Tenhoeve (four goals, four assists, 12 ground balls).

Goalie Allie Rockey anchored the defense with 117 saves.

Boys volleyball

The Highlanders (1-19) were led by Andrew Spagnuolo (110 assists), Kevin Docwra (79 digs), Johnson Limos (54 digs, 40 assists), Ognjen Ljusic (42 kills, 34 blocks), Tyrese Martin (21 digs), Andrew Nowicki (74 kills, 65 digs, 12 aces) and Anthony Pham (59 digs, 47 kills, 11 aces).

Boys tennis

West Milford (7-10) was keyed by Lucas White (first singles), Ethan Garcia (second singles), John Parkin (third singles), Brendan Garcia and Chris Rosner (first doubles), and Brent Telesmanich and Max Ilynski (second doubles) this spring.