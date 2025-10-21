Senior captains lead Highlanders boys’ soccer Into postseason

The West Milford High School boys’ soccer program has navigated through strong opposition on the pitch during the regular season and now the Highlanders seem to be very well prepared for the post season.

Helping to keep the Highlanders focused and confident this year, along with a knowledgeable and successful coaching staff, are the senior captains on the roster: Danny Bauer, Noah Christian, Julian Pierre and Nick Bognar.

All four captains are four-year varsity letter winners. Pierre and Bognar are four-year starters. Pierre and Christian were All League (Big North Conference Independent Division) First Team and All-Passaic County First Team last season and Bauer was All-League Second Team.

“They have been instrumental in changing the culture of the program and leading the team to its best two seasons in school’s history,” West Milford coach Ray Ferriola said.

The captains have definitely made a strong impression on the field thus far this fall.

Bognar had 24 assists last year, nine of which came in the Highlanders’ first 11 games. Bauer has six assists and six goals so far this season, after having nine goals and two assists last season. Pierre, a center back, has two goals and two assists and Christian has two goals and two assists. Christian moved from attacking center midfield position to center defender when teammate Will Weiss.

Coach Ferriola has watched the captains improve throughout the course of their career at West Milford.

“They have embraced their roles as captains and grown as leaders on and off the field,’’ Ferriola said. “All four captains are good students and hope to continue their soccer careers at the next level.”

They’ve carried over the Highland’s success in 2024 (17-3-3) into a 9-3-1 record this season.

”This example of hard work and dedication to the program has set a great example for the five non-senior varsity players and the JV and freshman teams,” Ferriola said.

On Tuesday, October 28, the Highlanders are scheduled to host Wayne Hills.

NOTES: The statistics mentioned above were from games played through October 17.