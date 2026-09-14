West Milford field hockey rolls past Demarest, 6-0

Julia Plewa connected for three goals, Taylor Keegan added a goal and two assists, Gianna White had a goal and an assist and Addison Tyburczy also found the back of the net to power the West Milford High field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Demarest on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Demarest.

Senior goalie Emmeline Kreutzer had a 12-save performance to post her second shutout this season and 31st for her career.

The Lady Highlanders (2-0) will play at River Dell on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4:15 p.m. before traveling to face Passaic Tech in Wayne on Sept. 22 at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Dan Golas and Abrahan Hildgo each scored in the second half to lift West Milford to a 2-1 victory over Indian Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in West Milford.

Julian Chaim made five saves to earn the shutout.

With the win, the Highlanders improved to 2-0-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

West Milford will play at Rutherford on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Senior goalie Cameron Choma had a career-high 24 saves as the Lady Highlanders lost to Indian Hills, 5-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Oakland.

West Milford (0-2) will play at Hackensack on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. before playing at Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

The tandem of Tess Becker and Grace Melucci won at first doubles for West Milford, which dropped a 4-1 decision to Lakeland on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Lakeland.

Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles), Natalie Kinahan (second singles), Amber O’Connor (third singles) and Natalie Breckenridge and Abigail Coppola (second doubles) also competed for the Lady Highlanders.

West Milford (0-2) will play at Mahwah on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Peyton Greenberg (seven assists, three digs, one kill, one ace), Mckenna Riley (four kills, two aces, one dig), Aleksandra Ljusic (three aces, one kill, one block, one dig), Ava Biancamano (four digs, two kills), Lena Pugliese (three digs, one assist, one kill), Arden Edelstein (two kills, one dig, one assist), Emily Bortolato (one assist), Emily Molan (one dig) and Kayleigh Kaminssky (one dig) led West Milford, which bowed to Paramus, 25-12, 25-18, on Sept. 9 in West Milford.

The Lady Highlanders (0-2) will host Lakeland on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Kayla Clegg placed third in a time of 20:53.90, Emma Wartownik was eighth in 22:00.00 and Lola Novak took 12th in 22:19.90 at The College of New Jersey High School XC Invite on Saturday afternoon in Ewing.

On the boys side, Sebastian Patino was ninth in 17:22.20 with Brendan Coscia placing 29th in 18:48.30.