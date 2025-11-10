West Milford girls volleyball finishes season with playoff berth

There were no ‘days off’ on the court this recently ended season for the West Milford High School girls volleyball program.

Each and every match presented a special challenge for the Highlanders and they responded very well.

Among other accomplishments, West Milford achieved double digit wins and earned a playoff berth this fall.

“I’d have to say the Senior Night match against Ridgefield Park (a 2-0 victory on October 28) was one of the most memorable,’’ West Milford head coach Jason D’es Verney said. “It was the complete game for us. One of the greatest accomplishments for a coach to witness and for the team to have, is that game where the entire team plays at their best, all in the same match and that is exactly what occurred. It was amazing to watch. Especially that we were able to celebrate our 10 seniors and that those players all made a contribution to this match, not to mention winning the match on top of that.’’

A main reason for the Highlanders’ success was the leadership demonstrated by the class of 2026.

“[In addition to our] three senior captains, Alexa Fritz, Skylar Locke and Sienna Franklin, our team was led by the engagement and determination of all of our seniors,’’ D’es Verney said. “They all committed to doing their best and have a wonderful season together.’’

Coach D’es Verney was impressed with the constant improvements made by the entirety of the student athletes on the team.

“Improvement for these players has been a continuous journey, even for those in their final season on this team,’’ D’es Verney said. “They continue to get better at their skill positions and they continue to learn and explore ways to be better. Whether it be through scouting opponents or trying new volleyball techniques, this team was always focused on the goal of improving.”

West Milford tallied 10 overall wins, with three triumphs in the Big North Conference Independence Division. The Highlanders advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey 1 Group 2 Sectional tournament as the No. 9 seed where they topped eighth seeded Morris Tech in the opening round before being defeated by No. 1 seed River Dell in the quarterfinals.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the girl’s program,’’ D’es Verney said. “We have been fortunate that we have attracted large incoming freshman students for the past several years, as well as retaining existing team players. This success allows for our team classes to grow together through the program and develop into successful teams.

“We are expecting the next Varsity team to be a cohesive unit and we look forward to them bringing their unique skills sets, talents and playing styles to compete for our school next season.’’