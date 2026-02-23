West Milford grads making impact as college winter seasons wind down

Several local student athletes continue to make their presence felt in positive ways as winter collegiate sports regular season winds down right here in New Jersey.

Chloe Brijbag (West Milford High School) is a sophomore competitor in throwing events for the Montclair State University women’s indoor track and field program. Brijbag placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 36-5.5 (personal best) at the Schuylkill Showcase on Jan. 31 in Philadelphia.

The Red Hawks are scheduled to compete in the All Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships at the NYC Armory in New York City on March 6 and March 7.

Ryan Cassels (West Milford/Saddle River Day) is a senior guard for the Montclair State University men’s basketball team. Cassels played in each of the first 24 games and averaged 7.2 points per game, with 34 rebounds, 13 assists, 16 steals, one block and 51 3-pointers made during that time.

Through Feb. 17 the Red Hawks had an overall record of 24-0 with a mark of 12-0 on their home court. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they were 17-0. The championship round of the NJAC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Owen Kane (West Milford High School) is a junior competitor in breaststroke and individual medley events for the William Paterson University (Wayne) men’s swimming and diving program. Kane won the 100 breaststroke for William Paterson in recent victory over Bard.

The Pioneers had a dual meet record of 9-4 and they placed ninth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships held in Hampton, Virginia.

Zach McKatten (West Milford/Passaic County Technical Institute) is a sophomore competitor in backstroke and individual medley events for the Rider University (Lawrence) men’s swimming and diving program. McKatten placed 14th in the 100 backstroke at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships held in Geneva, Ohio.

The Broncs finished with a dual meet record of 4-4 and they placed fifth in the team scoring at the MAAC Championships.

Colin Menier (West Milford High School) is a sophomore competing in the 149 pound weight class for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) wrestling program this winter season. In matches through Feb. 21, Menier had an overall record of 19-10.

The Lions had an overall dual meet record of 17-6 including a mark of 6-0 on their home mat. TCNJ is scheduled to host the NCAA Region 3 Championships on Feb. 27 and Feb 28.