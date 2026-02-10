West Milford hosts county girls wrestling jamboree as sport continues to grow

Participation in the sport of wrestling is growing among girls and young women across the country and that’s certainly true in New Jersey.

Proof of this is a meaningful event that recently took place at a local level when over 120 girls from more than 30 schools competed at the second Annual Passaic County Girls Wrestling Jamboree on Feb. 1 at West Milford High School.

“This has been the second event hosted by West Milford for the girls varsity wrestling team,” West Milford head coach Taylor Pevny said.

Competing for the Highlanders was Gaby Carbone (107 pounds), Ella Hammett (107 pounds), Jackie Sloan (126 pounds), and Maddie Hammett (138 pounds).’’

All of the student athletes who competed for West Milford at the Jamboree gained valuable wrestling experience.

“Gaby Carbone went 1-1 defeating Madison Navarro of Clifton High School by first period fall,’’ Pevny said. “Ella Hammett went 1-1 defeating Joanne Kim of Northern Valley High School by first period fall. Maddie Hammett went 1-1 defeating Adamari Lopez of Bernards High School also by first period fall and Jackie Sloan went 2-1 defeating Sophia MacArthur of Voorhees High School and Ava Eisenmann of Garfield both by second period fall.’’

West Milford has been a part of several meaningful girls wrestling events this winter season.

“So far this season the girls have competed in over 10 events including the Lady Minuteman Classic in Elizabeth, The Lady Cutter Classic in Fair Lawn and the Bloomfield Girls Holiday Tournament at Bloomfield High School,’’ Pevny said. “Maddie Hammett took first place at the Lady Cutter Classic and Jackie Sloan took first place at the Bloomfield Girls Holiday Tournament. All four girls won matches and competed hard at the Lady Minuteman classic which is one of the biggest girls wrestling tournaments in the country.’’

Their accomplishments continue to be impressive as the student athletes to reach for even more success.

“All four girls have wrestled in a combined 50 duals and have represented their team with passion and determination,’’ Pevny said. “Their next event will be a dual versus West Orange High School followed by the Queen of the Mat Tournament at Wayne Valley on Feb. 15.’’

NOTES: The achievements mentioned above are from matches through Feb. 3.