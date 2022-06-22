West Milford’s Athletes of the Week, June 12-18

Each week West Milford High School highlights some of the week’s outstanding athletes. For the week of June 12 through 18, the school named two athletes.

In girls track and field, Chloe Pasek closed out her final high school season by competing at the Meet of Champions in the pole vault. She finished in tenth place of all the vaulters in the state. Pasek worked hard to qualify for the Meet of Champions for the second year in a row, a school representative commented.

In unified track and field, Michael McCloskey did big things at the National USA Summer Games in Orlando, Fl., as a part of Team NJ. McCloskey competed in the turbo javelin, the 4x400 relay, and earned his gold medal for the 1,500 meter in the fastest division on the track for that race. The video of his finish went viral, and ESPN shared it on social media (you can see him reach the finish line by entering this link into your internet browser: bit.ly/3zVeEkE).

A representative from the school said, “He really showcased what being a part of our team is about —from athleticism to sportsmanship. A huge thanks should go out to his high school coach, Artie Joecks, too, for assisting in his training and being so completely inclusive on the WMHS track team! Michael was recently named captain of our WMSO team and definitely showed us what athlete leadership is all about. We are so proud of him!”