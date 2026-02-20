x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

West Milford’s Sarah Benowitz breaks high school basketball record

West Milford. High school senior and varsity basketball captain Sarah Benowitz set a new school record during Wednesday night’s game, celebrated alongside her coach.

West Milford /
| 20 Feb 2026 | 08:16
    High school senior and varsity basketball captain Sarah Benowitz set a new school record during Wednesday night’s game, celebrated alongside her coach.
    High school senior and varsity basketball captain Sarah Benowitz set a new school record during Wednesday night’s game, celebrated alongside her coach. ( Photo submitted)