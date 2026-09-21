West Milford teams post wins in tennis, soccer, field hockey and volleyball

Abby O’Connor (first singles), Julia Meyer-Pflug (second singles), Grace Melucci (third singles), and Natalie Breckenridge and Abigail Coppola (first doubles) each won their respective flights and Tess Baker and Aalia Khan (second doubles) won by forfeit as the West Milford girls tennis team earned its first victory of the season - a 5-0 decision over Passaic Valley - on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at home.

The Lady Highlanders (1-3) were scheduled to play at Mahwah on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. and at Clifton on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Chris Orsino collected the hat trick, Cristian Aleksoski had a goal and two assists and George Martin and Ryan Czeczuga also scored to power West Milford to a 6-0 victory over Passaic Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in West Milford.

A.J. Lockwood had two assists and goalies David Krempaski (two saves) and Julian Chaim (three saves) combined on the shutout.

West Milford (3-2-1) will host Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m. before playing at DePaul on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

The Lady Highlanders (0-4) will play at Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m. and be home to DePaul on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4:15 p.m.

Senior goalie Cameron Choma has made 42 saves this season.

Field Hockey

Taylor Keegan had two goals and an assist, Julia Plewa scored twice and Addison Tyburczy added a goal and two assists to pace West Milford to a 5-1 victory over River Dell on Friday afternoon in River Dell.

Emmeline Kreutzer made two saves in goal to record her third shutout.

Keegan (five goals, five assists), Plewa (six goals, one assist), Tyburczy (four goals, two assists), Gianna White (two goals, four assists) and Meghan Allwood (one goal) lead the team in scoring.

West Milford (4-0) will host Pompton Lakes on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4:15 p.m. before welcoming Sparta on Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

The Lady Highlanders began their week by claiming their first victory of the season - a 21-25, 26-24, 25-20 decision over Passaic Valley - on Monday, Sept. 14, in Little Falls.

West Milford (1-4) was led by Peyton Greenberg (20 assists, seven aces, three digs, four kills, two blocks), Emily Molan (one dig, one assist), Kayleigh Kaminsky (two digs, one assist), Mckenna Riley (seven kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace), Aleksandra Ljusic (five kills, two blocks, one dig), Kelsey Kaminsky (one dig), Lena Pugliese (one dig), Emily Bortolato (one dig), Ava Biancamano (nine digs, one kill, one assist), Natasha Blauvelt (three digs, one assist), Molly Santora (14 digs, three kills, three aces, one assist) and Arden Edelstein (seven kills, three blocks, three digs, one assist, one ace).

Matches at Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:15 p.m. and at Indian Hills on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4:15 p.m. await the Lady Highlanders this week.