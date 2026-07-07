Looking back: Marshall Hill School Circus

School dramatic presentations were a popular part of school life in West Milford dating back as far as the one- and two-room classrooms. The late Bob Kochka, who portrayed Abraham Lincoln at events at the Township of West Milford Museum, Long Pond Ironworks and elsewhere, often mentioned that his interest in dramatic presentations as an adult dated back to his days at Echo Lake School where he acted in many roles during classroom assemblies.

In 1970, the late Carolyn Kucha McArdle, brought the circus to Marshall Hill school when she presented her students in an assembly presentation. First-grade teacher Ronnie Scher, and her students also participated.

The children’s interpretation of phases bringing their circus to life included a clown act, tightrope walk, side show and animal acts. The program began with the participants marching in a grand circus parade into the school all-purpose room. A choral group singing about circus people and animals included Barbara Young, Patricia Finnegan, David Zoller, Cathy Carstens, Jane Weickert and Lisa Paul.

Patrick McClellan was costumed as Peter Penguin, Bruce Wiggins as Simon the Seal; William Seiter, as a monkey; Eileen Larsen, a giraffe, and Lisa Degerdon, a kangaroo. Wendy Degorgis was a cotton candy vendor and Leo Schechter offered ice cool lemonade. Students playing rhythm band instruments in the circus band were Jean Adragna, Susanna Mukker, Marlene Jagger, Tom Arnett, Jeff Yeomans, Brian Touw and William Elser. A clown act was presented by Steven Zimmerman, Leslie Ann Floydstad, Linda Del Longo, Stephen Sandak, Richard Sorochinski, Jeff Little and Dawn Lowery.

Sideshow actors included John DeGroff as an animal trainer. Lions who rolled over a jumped through a hoop were Lee Ann. Custance, Kevin Dykstra, Stacey Appleton and Ronald Harris. Participating in the elephant act were William Vieldhouse, John Ducey, Gregory Lowder, and Donna Martinez.

Tightrope Walkers Introduced as “The Loveliest Ladies in the Land,” were Celese Maupai, Doreen DeMarco, Valerie Ashley, Joanna Adragna, and Sheryl Witlin. The jugglers were Robert Conklin, James Wiilliamson, Gregory Meyer and Richard Hopper.

Mrs. McCardle died in 2017 at age 71. She was a first-grade teacher at Marshall Hill School for 42 years. Shew grew up in Macopin and lived there the rest of her life.

Paradise Knoll School

Students in the Paradise Knoll School kindergarten also presented a Circus assembly under guidance of their teachers Cathy Todd and Clara Wolff. Brant Decker was the announcer along with Richard Wingle. Ringmasters in the morning program were Joseph Kurz and William Henn.

Portraying circus horses were John Unger, Renee DuVall, Carol Nykamp, Andy Antanaitis, Billy Henn, Dorene Corbo, Billy Witten, Michele Berardi, John Fresella, Henry Chardavoyne. kris Johnstone, Randy Verilli, Elieen Morris and Erika Alcorn were daring tightrope walkers. Elephant roles were taken by Collene Oroho, Clarence Vreeland, Marlena Pluta, Billy Winfield, Bobby Mullins and Tracey Vikovsky, Vicky Calco, Teddy Smith, Kurt Rightmeyer, Bridget Gainer. Costumed people, in circus comedy roles as unusual people were Denise Osterhoudt, JoAnn Search. Kenny Post, Arthur Askew, Doreen Mcabe, Ruth Vanderstad, Wade Hendrieka, Scott Donnelly, Richard Samson and Brian Babcock.

Trapeze people were Nancy Blom, Peter Lyden, Linda Heemstra, Shannon Thompson. Entertaining as Dancing Bears were Richard Hazen, Victor Barbera, Karen Coursen, Maureen Denice, Patty Brennan, Joseph Priestner, Donna Ferri and Todd Tayler.

Dramatic presentations gave the children numerous language arts experiences and provided music and art opportunities. Mrs. Wolff died at age 86 in 2003 after a short illness. Her husband, Ed, died in 1988. She grew up in Palisades Park and was a teacher there before moving to Sussex and continued her teaching career at Paradise Knoll School in Newfoundland. She was an educator for 40 years.