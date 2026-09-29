Catch Me If You Can to perform at Warwick Applefest

Saturday, Oct. 3

Starting at 12 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 NY17A, kicks off its Oktoberfest weekend with beer and food specials, plus live music!

At 3 p.m., The Missyping Band returns to the Pennings Farm Cidery stage, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with a $5 cover charge.

At Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, catch the Jersey Connection Jazz Concert starting at 4 p.m. The jazz quartet plays music with ties to the Garden State, including pieces composed by New Jersey musicians, songs sung by New Jersey singers, and tunes made famous in the state. This special event is free and open to the public, but donations are highly encouraged!

Later, at 8 p.m., Iron Cobra brings their arena rock favorites to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Warwick’s most popular event, Applefest, begins at 9 a.m. along Main Street. Enjoy more than 150 craft vendors, 75+ food vendors, and apple pie baking and eating contests. Live music starts at 11 a.m. on four stages (2nd Street, Chase Stage, Railroad Green, and Stanley Deming Park), featuring NY-based artists like Americana artist Chris Reali and singer-songwriter Catch Me If You Can.

At noon, Oktoberfest weekend continues at Trail’s End Taphouse.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes the Malfunktion Band, who bring their horns and high energy to the stage. At the same time, OC5 plays Pennings Farm Cidery with a $5 cover charge.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Enjoy the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., while listening to a set by Maribyrd at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m., stop by Old School Pub & Grill for Selena & Rui’s open mic night.

Friday, Oct. 9

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Pauly Di Dio for a solo acoustic set at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., features Owls + Lions. If you’re looking for a classic rock, country, pop, and dance party mix, head to J&S Roadhouse at the same time to catch Wind Up Monkey.