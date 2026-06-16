Mr. Lovejoy brings party favorites to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, June 20

Enjoy watching Saturday’s sunset during Pennings Farm Cidery’s Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with a special performance by OC5 at 5 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

At 6 p.m., Pam LeGall brings an intimate set to The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. If you’re looking for more high-energy covers, head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., for the Blue Collar Band at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ 23, welcomes Flat Top Box to the stage for a night of classic rock.

Sunday, June 21

Starting at 1 p.m., Jeremy Langdale brings acoustic melodies to the brunch crowd at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct.

At 3 p.m., Deep Chemistry brings their eclectic blend of music from the Grateful Dead to 311 at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

J&S Roadhouse welcomes Eternally Doors & Other Classics back with all your favorite classic rock covers at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke.

Wednesday, June 24

Stroll around The West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, with the soundtrack provided by Marji Zintz.

If you’re looking to check out local talent or step onto the stage, head to Old School Pub for their open mic night hosted by Selena & Rui at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Al Bazaz brings his solo set back to The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. Over at Bubbling Springs Park Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, enjoy the sounds of 70s AM Radio with Jungle Habitat at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26

Kicking off the night at 6 p.m., Kobi & Al bring their acoustic sounds to the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., while Sydney Leigh delivers a solo set at The Vreeland Store.

The New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, welcomes the Zeke Carey Band at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the night with the celebrated New Jersey singer-songwriter performing songs by Lyle Lovett, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen.

Also at 6:30 p.m., the Jefferson Township Community Concert & Jazz Band brings Broadway tunes, standard marches, the classics,, and more to the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road.

At Cove Castle, Gregg Hollister and Friends take the stage at 7 p.m., while Mr. Lovejoy brings party tunes to J&S Roadhouse.

At 8 p.m., close out the night with Chris Delis at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.