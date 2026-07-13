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Richard Stillman brings patriotic performance to Jefferson Library

Jefferson. The Jefferson Township Public Library welcomed performer Richard Stillman for a patriotic program featuring music, storytelling, singing and tap dancing.

Jefferson Library /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 02:51
    Richard Stillman performs.
    Richard Stillman performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Linda Hogan and Helan Balala, both of Sparta, enjoy the show.
    Linda Hogan and Helan Balala, both of Sparta, enjoy the show. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Richard Stillman plays the bagpipes.
    Richard Stillman plays the bagpipes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Jefferson Township Public Library hosted a patriotic performance featuring Richard Stillman on July 11.

Stillman entertained attendees with a combination of music, storytelling, singing and tap dancing during the program.

A longtime performer, Stillman is an actor, musician, singer, storyteller and tap dancer who has appeared on Broadway, at the Kennedy Center and in regional theaters. He has performed for audiences at thousands of schools, libraries and senior centers.

In addition to his solo performances, Stillman plays with several bands and calls square dances.