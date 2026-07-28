The Divas Band brings ’70s and ’80s dance party hits to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Aug. 1

Celebrate Pennings Farm’s 40th Anniversary Party, 161 State Route 94 S., on the farm starting at 12 p.m. Enjoy live music all day without a cover. Featuring music by JP Conques at the Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), Tangent, 2-5 p.m. in the Beer Garden, Black Dirt Bandits, 5-8 p.m. at the Cidery, and Brotherhood, 8-11 p.m. Afterparty in the Market.

Later at 7 p.m., hear a rockin’ set by Lady Evil at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with a $5 cover charge.

If you’re looking for waterfront entertainment, bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., for a classic rock show by Voodoo Strangers at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Enjoy brunch at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., with an intimate set by Tom Clancy at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Brian Fitzpatrick returns to J&S Roadhouse for an afternoon set, while Mychal Kelly performs at the same time in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

Monday, Aug. 3

The Friends of the WM Township Library kick off their Monday night concert series at 7 p.m. with the Eric Kerssen Trio. Enjoy a family trio of great jazz with an accordion and so much more at Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Rd. Don’t forget your lawn chair. In the event of rain, this will be canceled.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Stop by Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for karaoke fun starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

The WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, welcomes local favorite Maribyrd for an acoustic set during your market stroll.

At 7 p.m., Selena & Rui host an open mic night at Old School Pub, welcoming entertainers of all kinds.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Rd., hosts OCD Band for a show of melodic classic rock from every era at 7 p.m. Stay awhile and enjoy the music under the stars.

Friday, Aug. 7

Pennings Farm Market’s Clam ‘n Jam starts at 6 p.m. with seafood specials in the Beer Garden and Moonshine Creek on the stage, with a $5 cover charge.

The Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Rd., Oak Ridge, presents OC5 for a high-energy set of classic rock, R&B, and progressive dance tunes with strong vocals at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., hear covers by Pynk Floid at the Cove Castle Restaurant, or head to J&S Roadhouse for an engaging set by The Divas Band, featuring ‘70s and ‘80s dance party favorites!