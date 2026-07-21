The Hellhounds bring boogie and blues to Brick & Brew

Saturday, July 25

Starting at 5 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke., welcomes the DnA Band to its stage for the Cidery Sunset Series. With a $10 cover charge, enjoy the eclectic mix of pop tunes from Dani Zanoni and the boys!

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, hosts Thunderstruck for a high-energy rock set at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., and catch the one and only “Elvis!”

Sunday, July 26

Stop by the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., for brunch with a set by John Irizarry at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Smokin’ Buddy Steve performs a solo set at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., while the Hellhounds rock the afternoon away at J&S Roadhouse.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, welcomes Some Guys & a Broad for your favorite classic rock tunes at 4 p.m., lakeside.

Monday, July 27

At 7 p.m., the Friends of the West Milford Township Library host their Monday Night Summer Concert Series with the Carol Hammersma Trio at Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Rd. Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of classic jazz and pop! In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled.

Tuesday, July 28

Karaoke night continues on Tuesday at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Enjoy the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, with music by Bob Nicholson at 3 p.m.

Later at 7 p.m., head to Old School Pub & Grill for Selena & Rui’s open mic night, open to entertainers of all kinds.

Thursday, July 30

Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, features The Kootz with classic pop, rock, R&B and blues songs starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Laurieann & Midnight Slim bring their duo tunes to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Tennessee Honey performs acoustic-driven contemporary country at the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road.

Owls + Lions play the Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m., while Raw Deal delivers rock ‘n roll powerhouse grooves at J&S Roadhouse.