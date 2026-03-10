Anni Shoettke D’es Verney, a woman whose life spanned a century of history, elegance, and unwavering devotion to family, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2026. Having celebrated her landmark 100th birthday just a year prior, Anni leaves behind a legacy defined by her sharp intellect, her artistic eye, and a profound strength of spirit.

Born on Feb. 15, 1925, in East Prussia, Germany, Anni’s early years were shaped by the tremors of World War II. In an era of unimaginable loss, Anni’s life was marked by a miraculous blessing: being the only survivor of her entire immediate family, her mother, father, and two brothers, throughout the conflict. A woman of high ambition and academic talent, she graduated from the University of Dresden, carrying with her a sophisticated understanding of the world that would serve her well in the years to come.

In her early 20s, Anni embodied the glamour and craftsmanship of a post-war era. She found success as both a fashion model and a gifted seamstress, possessing a rare ability to not only wear couture with grace but to create it with her own hands. Seeking new horizons, Anni settled in the United States, after she met the love of her life, in Germany during the war, Harold D’es Verney. The two were wed in December 1955, embarking on a journey of partnership that spanned decades. Devotion to Family While her early life was defined by survival and style, her later years were defined by love. Anni and Harold grew their family through the adoption of their son, Jason D’es Verney. To Anni, motherhood was her most cherished role. She was a “wonderful wife and mother” in the truest sense—providing a home filled with the same resilience and beauty she had cultivated throughout her own life. Anni is remembered by those who knew her as a beacon of strength who walked through a century of change with her head held high and her heart open. Anni lived out her remaining years in West Milford, New Jersey and she is survived by her son Jason, daughter-in-law Marcela and granddaughter, Janisse. Services with family and friends was held at Richard’s Funeral Home, West Milford, N.J., on Feb. 20, 2026. Our family thanks you for your consideration and well wishes.