Jean M. Bachmann (Ryan) age 89 passed away May 12, 2026 in Rockwood, TN. Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Edward and Mary Ryan she was a former resident of West Milford, N.J. Prior to retirement she worked for the Jefferson Township school system as a cook. Beloved mother of three sons, George and wife Andrea, Timothy and wife Cindy, Robert and wife Joanne. Also survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Robert Bachmann in 2010. At the request of the family all services were private.