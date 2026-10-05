Passaic County approves $225,450 for homelessness services

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners approved $225,450 in contracts Sept. 22 to provide homelessness prevention, case management and transportation assistance to county residents.

The Center for Family Resources Inc. of Ringwood will receive $90,000 for prevention services and $40,500 for case management. Paterson New Jersey Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. will receive $57,450 for license restoration services and $37,500 for vehicle maintenance.

The four contracts were awarded through a competitive proposal process administered by the Passaic County Department of Human Services. They are funded through the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Family Development under its Social Services for the Homeless and Transportation Services programs. Each runs through June 30, 2027, with three one-year renewal options based on available funding and performance.

The board also approved contracts supporting county congregate food programs. The Salvation Army will receive $29,830.60 to provide hot food soup kitchen services from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, with four one-year renewal options. Oasis Inc., A Haven for Women and Children, will receive $5,000 for hot meal service during October.

“These contracts fund the everyday services that keep residents working and keep families in their homes,” Commissioner Christina Schratz said. “Our community partners deliver that help directly and Passaic County is making sure they have the resources to continue.”

The board also accepted $3.34 million from the New Jersey Department of Labor for workforce and food assistance programs. The allocation includes $1.37 million in Work First New Jersey and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding and $1.97 million for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Work First New Jersey provides employment, education, job training and supportive services for eligible individuals and families. SNAP Employment and Training provides services including occupational training, job placement, apprenticeships, English language instruction, literacy and adult education, and job retention assistance.

“Behind every one of these programs is a resident trying to get ahead,” Commissioner Deputy Director Orlando Cruz said. “Passaic County is putting this funding where it belongs — in training, education and the help that clears the way to a steady paycheck.”