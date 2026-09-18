Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary welcomes new students and families

Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School began the 2026-27 school year with new students, families and staff joining the school community following the closure of the district’s prekindergarten school.

The school and its PTA held activities during the summer and at the start of the school year to welcome new families, build connections and help ease the transition.

The school’s theme, “Row the Boat,” continues to emphasize teamwork and the idea that students, families and staff each play a role in the school community.

Principal Jay Alloy credited the school staff for helping students and families adjust to the changes.

“Our staff has been incredible,” Alloy said. “They made sure every family who walked through our doors was greeted with a smile and every child had an opportunity to feel comfortable, connected and successful almost immediately.”

The school also has received positive feedback from parents about the transition. One parent said their family was initially nervous about the change but that their child quickly adjusted and felt at home at UGL.

The PTA and school staff will continue working with students and families throughout the school year as the Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary community moves forward with its “Row the Boat” theme.