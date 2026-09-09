x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Auxiliary to host fall fundraiser

West Milford. Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company Auxiliary will host a fall fundraiser Sept. 20-26 at Grower’s Choice Garden Center in West Milford, with 20% of qualifying purchases donated to the volunteer fire company.

West Milford /
| 09 Sep 2026 | 10:32

    The Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company Auxiliary will host its fall community fundraiser Sept. 20-26 at Grower’s Choice Garden Center, 638 Morestown Road, West Milford.

    During the fundraiser, customers who mention the fundraiser or present the event flyer at checkout will have 20% of their purchase donated to the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.

    Proceeds will help support the volunteer firefighters of Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company, West Milford Fire Department Company 5.