West Milford churches to host National Day of Prayer events

Churches across West Milford will unite Thursday, May 7, to observe the National Day of Prayer with a series of community gatherings.

Three events are scheduled throughout the day, including a noon prayer and worship service at Veterans Park, a 4 p.m. gathering at the West Milford Board of Education building on Highlander Drive, and a 7 p.m. service at the Wallisch Estate featuring musicians from local churches.

Organizers said the 2026 theme, “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations,” is inspired by a biblical passage describing a prayer of thanksgiving by King David.

Established in 1952 through a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, the National Day of Prayer has been observed annually by U.S. presidents.

Local organizers said the events are intended to bring the community together in prayer for the nation and local residents, and participants are encouraged to attend one or more of the gatherings.