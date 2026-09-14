West Milford honors 9/11 victims, local heroes at 25th anniversary memorial

West Milford on Friday held a memorial service commerating the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States and the loss of five people with local ties.

The candlelight service was held at the September 11 Memorial located in the grounds of the Municipal Complex. Mayor Michele Dale led the Pledge of Allegiance and offered an opening statement. She read the names of the three township residents killed in the wars following 9/11 and the five citizens killed who have ties to West Milford. Pastor Nick Padovani gave the opening and closing prayers and reminded the audience that laughter is more powerful than fear. Two members of the West Milford Police Department laid a wreath in memory of the “five fallen neighbors.” There was a moment of silence and patriotic songs were performed by Giovanni Ramos and Cyndy Taylor.

Jean Caviasco DePalma, Michael J. Zanzi and T.J. Hargrave lost their lives in the World Trade Center. The Rev. Mychal Judge, a FDNY chaplain and former pastor at St. Joseph’s Church in West Milford, lost his life while ministering to victims and first responders.

A twisted piece of World Trade Center steel is located at the memorial for Father Judge at the St. Joseph Cemetery. Jeremy Glick, a true hero, was aboard United Airlines Flight 93 and was one of the passengers who fought back against the hijackers before the plane crashed near Shanksville, Pa.

West Milford service people who lost their lives in the wars following 9/11 were Marine Lance Cpl. Brian Perrillo, Army Staff Sgt. Jason Butkus and Army Sgt. Eric Hernandez.

Surrounding the service, attendees reminisced about their experiences 25 years ago when first learning of the attacks. Rosemary Del Vecchio felt like she was watching a movie. There was an element of unreality to the experience at the same time it was very real and frightening as low-flying military bombers continually shook her Pompton Lakes home. Claire Merkley was at work at Becton Dickson’s Headquarters when the World Trade Center towers were hit. She and her coworkers packaged up medical supplies for shipment to a Jersey City distribution center. Rudy Haas, Special Forces, was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, D.C. His attention immediately went to his father, an immigration lawyer, who worked in the courthouse across the street from the World Trade Center. His father was not in the vicinity.

After the ceremony participants were invited to attend a special 9/11 display at the West Milford Museum.