Highlanders lose to Spartans

West Milford lost to Sparta, 42-14, at home Friday, Oct. 18.

The Spartans (6-1) are at the top of the Patriot Red division of the SFC, followed by the Highlanders (5-3).

Brady Shagawat and Christian Brevig made touchdowns on passes of 75 and 42 yards, respectively, from Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Brevig made another touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Hoover and Jace Stiansen scored on a run in the second quarter.

Stone Herbison and Anthony Settembre each made a touchdown for Sparta in the fourth quarter.

Brody Tanyeri kicked six extra points for the Spartans.

Aydin Deane and Chase Tyburczy each made a touchdown for West Milford, and Braden Amundson kicked two extra points.

Tyburczy’s score was on a 75-yard run; his rushing yardage totaled 85 for the game.

Hoover completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 302 yards.

Deane completed seven of 29 pass attempts for a total of 40 yards.

Brevig had a total of 101 yards receiving.