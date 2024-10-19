x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Highlanders lose to Spartans

WEST MILFORD. Football team’s record drops to 5-3, good for second place in the division.

West Milford /
| 19 Oct 2024 | 05:51
    Highlanders lose to Spartans

West Milford lost to Sparta, 42-14, at home Friday, Oct. 18.

The Spartans (6-1) are at the top of the Patriot Red division of the SFC, followed by the Highlanders (5-3).

Brady Shagawat and Christian Brevig made touchdowns on passes of 75 and 42 yards, respectively, from Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Brevig made another touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Hoover and Jace Stiansen scored on a run in the second quarter.

Stone Herbison and Anthony Settembre each made a touchdown for Sparta in the fourth quarter.

Brody Tanyeri kicked six extra points for the Spartans.

Aydin Deane and Chase Tyburczy each made a touchdown for West Milford, and Braden Amundson kicked two extra points.

Tyburczy’s score was on a 75-yard run; his rushing yardage totaled 85 for the game.

Hoover completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 302 yards.

Deane completed seven of 29 pass attempts for a total of 40 yards.

Brevig had a total of 101 yards receiving.