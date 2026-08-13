Jr. Highlanders earn four All-American finishes at AAU Junior Olympics

The Jr. Highlanders Track Club recently competed at the 2026 AAU Junior Olympic Games, where more than 16,000 young athletes from across the country gathered for one of the nation’s premier youth track and field competitions.

The club returned home with four All-American finishes. The top eight finishers in each event earn All-American honors.

Leading the way was Lincoln Carbone, who placed third in the Turbo Javelin. Pax Cummings finished fifth in the Pole Vault, while Cameron Leslie earned two All-American honors with sixth-place finishes in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter races.

Reese Leslie narrowly missed All-American honors with a ninth-place finish in the Turbo Javelin.

Other Jr. Highlanders competing at the national event included Tanner Carbone, who placed 13th in Discus, 14th in Turbo Javelin and 28th in Shot Put; Bryce Leslie, who finished 15th in Pole Vault, 27th in the Decathlon and 41st in Javelin; and Ryan Escolano, who placed 15th in the Decathlon.

Pax Cummings also finished 23rd in the High Jump and Triple Jump. Lincoln Carbone placed 37th in shot put and 42nd in long jump, while Reese Leslie finished 38th in long jump.

Sterling Carbone finished 39th in Discus and 57th in shot put. Claire Riley placed 39th in discus, Ilia Gregorkori finished 40th in the 100-meter hurdles and 45th in long jump, and Evan Riley placed 43rd in discus.

Jr. Highlanders coach Brian Leslie said the athletes’ accomplishments went beyond the medals and finishes.

”When you get to the Junior Olympics, you are competing against some of the best young athletes in the country, and our kids walked onto that stage and competed,” Leslie said. “We are incredibly proud of the four All-American performances, but we are just as proud of every athlete who qualified, showed up, battled through the pressure and gave everything they had.”

Leslie said the club’s goal extends beyond athletic accomplishments, emphasizing friendship, teamwork, perseverance and personal growth.

”Our goal has never been simply to create great athletes,” he said. “We want to create great kids and give them a place where they can build friendships, become part of a family, work hard and learn to believe in themselves.”

The club credited its athletes, families, coaches and volunteers for helping make the national competition possible.

”The Junior Olympics may be over, but the grind continues,” Leslie said. “We want our kids to understand that success doesn’t happen overnight. Keep showing up, keep working, keep believing in yourself, and eventually that hard work pays off. You get what you work for.”