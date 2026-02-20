West Milford boys, girls fencing teams reach North State tournament

The West Milford High School boys and girls fencing teams each earned a berth in the 2026 NJSIAA North State team tournament, marking a milestone for the program.

It is the first time both teams have qualified for the state team tournament in the same season during the tenure of head coach David Gerold. The dual qualification reflects the program’s progress in recent years.

The boys’ team opened tournament play Feb. 10 against Don Bosco Prep, falling 22-5. The girls’ team competed Feb. 11 against Morris Catholic High School and lost 19-8 in the first round.

Despite the early exits, both teams gained postseason experience as the program continues to build toward future seasons.