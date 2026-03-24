West Milford boys’ lacrosse eyes division, county title

Not through wishful thinking, but rather through hard work and team unity, the West Milford High School boys’ lacrosse program is set for the 2026 season.

The Highlanders are scheduled to travel to face Morris Hills on Thursday, April 2.

“As with every season we want to compete for both a league and county title,’’ West Milford coach Gary Stoll said.

Among the key returning student athletes who are varsity tested for the Highlanders are Tyler Acanfrio (senior, goalie), Mark Schinasi (senior, defense), Pat Foley (senior, defense), Stephen Dellagicoma (senior, defense), Jacob Price (senior, midfielder), Evan Melucci (senior, midfielder), Jeffrey Papineuk (senior, midfielder), Will Weiss (senior, midfielder), Cole Riley (junior, midfielder), Ryan Czeczuga (junior, midfielder), Brendan Coscia (junior, midfielder) and Dean Lombardo (junior, attack).

“Our seniors [will be looked upon as leaders],’’ Stoll said. “You don’t need a C on your chest to be a leader, leaders just lead. They need to set the example both on and off the field.

“Some of these [players] got valuable time but look to contribute more this season: Cam Piecuch (junior, midfielder), Dan Burke (sophomore, midfielder), Jake Riley (freshman, midfielder), Logan Rembrandt (freshman, midfielder), Kaiden Wilm (sophomore, attack), Luke Maslanek (sophomore, attack), Jason Guenter (junior, defense), Tyler Matthews (junior, defense), Joe Torres (sophomore, defense) and Matteo Macaluso (sophomore, goalie.’’

West Milford tallied eight overall victories in 2025 with three wins in the tough NJILL Pooley Division. The Highlanders also advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 14 seed and were defeated in the first round by third seeded Sparta last spring.

“The expectation here is to always be a contender year in and year out,’’ Stoll said. “Our division is very balanced, so we have several teams on our radar, Vernon, Newton and Delaware Valley to name a few but each game is huge for us.’’