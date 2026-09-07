West Milford boys soccer coach Ferriola earns 100th career win

West Milford boys soccer head coach Ray Ferriola earned a milestone victory in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders delivered Ferriola’s 100th career win in a 3-2 victory in overtime over Vernon at home.

Chris Orsino and Abrahan Hildgo each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Czeczuga also found the back of the net with Julian Chaim making four saves in goal to seal the decision.

With the win, West Milford improved to 1-0-1 this season with Ferriola raising his career mark to 100-37-18 overall,

The Highlanders opened their 2026 campaign with a 1-1 tie with Wayne Valley on Sept. 3 in Wayne.

In that decision, Czeczuga converted a feed from Orsino on a second half tally. Chaim was outstanding with a 14-save effort.

A year ago, Ferriola guided West Milford to a 17-4-2 mark, which included the first sectional championship in the program’s history when it claimed the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 crown.

Ferriola, now in his 14th season at West Milford, is also seeking to lead the Highlanders to a third straight conference championship after winning the Big North Independence Division title the past two seasons. Since the beginning of the 2024 season, West Milford is 35-7-6 overall.

The Highlanders are scheduled to host Passaic Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4:15 p.m. before playing at Lakeland on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

In its season-opener, West Milford lost to Wayne Valley, 3-0, on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home.

The Lady Highlanders, who trailed, 1-0, at the half, received 18 saves from goalie Cameron Choma.

West Milford (0-1) is slated to host Lakeland on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4:15 p.m.

Field Hockey

Addison Tyburczy scored twice, Taylor Keegan and Gianna White each added a goal and two assists and Julia Plewa and Meghan Allwood each also scored to fuel West Milford’s 6-0 victory over Pope John in its season-opener on Friday, Sept. 4 in Sparta.

Goalie Emmeline Kreutzer earned the shutout with four saves.

The Lady Highlanders (1-0) will host Northern Highlands on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4:15 p.m. before playing at River Dell on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

West Milford dropped a hard-fought 29-27, 25-20 decision against Passaic in its season-opener on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Passaic.

The Lady Highlanders were led by Peyton Greenberg (eight assists, two digs, one kill), Emily Molan (one dig), Kayleigh Kaminssky (four digs, two kills), Mckenna Riley (three aces, three blocks, one kill, one dig), Aleksandra Ljusic (one kill), Lena Pugliese (one dig), Emily Bortolato (three digs), Ava Biancamano (four digs, one kill, one assist), Natasha Blauvelt (one dig), Molly Santora (four digs), Arden Edelstein (three kills, three blocks, one ace) and Georgina Campos.

West Milford (0-1) will play at Passaic Valley on Monday, Sept. 14, in Little Falls before returning home to meet Wayne Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Kayla Clegg placed 15th in a time of 21:40.35 to pace the West Milford girls at the Warwick Valley Wave Mania X-C Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Warwick, N.Y.

Sebastian Patino led the boys with a time of 18:47.08, good for 34th place. Other boys place-winners with sub-20:00 times included Matteo Balestrieri (48th in 19:23.35), Brendan Costa (53rd in 19:31.54) and Luke Easter (69th in 19:49.54).

The West Milford harriers will next compete at the TCNJ High School XC Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing. The girls race begins at 10:30 a.m. with the boys following at 11:15 a.m.